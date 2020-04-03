Stream SXSW 2020 film festival on Amazon Prime

AUSTIN, Texas. – The 2020 SXSW festival was canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the country, but the organizers are still thinking of ways to let fans experience SXSW while quarantining at home.

SXSW announced it will have films that were meant to premiere at the film festival available to stream for 10 days only on Amazon Prime.

Filmmakers who chose to have their film participate in the virtual film festival will receive a screening fee for streaming their film over the 10-day period.

There is no definite date on when the film festival will start, but the organizers said it will most likely be in April.

“We’re honored to be able to provide a space for the SXSW filmmakers to share their hard work and passion with audiences for the first time. It’s been a privilege collaborating with Janet Pierson and the SXSW team to bring these diverse and inspiring films to viewers around the country. We are supporters of SXSW and other independent film festivals, and hope this online film festival can help give back some of that experience, and showcase artists and films that audiences might otherwise not have had the chance to see," said head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke.

You can follow SXSW on social media for the exact date of the virtual film festival.