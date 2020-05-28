Circus Arts Conservatory adapts to provide live virtual show

Throughout history and to the delight of audiences everywhere, the Circus has adapted to circumstances of historic proportions and continued to entertain multitudes of people. The current COVID-19 situation is no exception as The Circus Arts Conservatory (The CAC) has found a way to evolve and present an international show -virtually streaming live this Sunday, May 31st on ClickOrlando.com.

[WATCH LIVESTREAM IN VIDEO PLAYER BELOW]

Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages are invited to sit down and witness amazing feats! The Circus Arts Conservatory is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences during its first ever presentation, One World Circus. This tremendous performance features a cast of international circus artists in a charitable performance benefitting the circus arts. Donations raised will support CAC youth programs and the ability for future generations to build their own life skills through the Circus Arts. What makes One World Circus unique is that it links each act to an element of humanity. Artist performances exemplify traits of Fearlessness, Artistry, Passion, Persistence, Intuition, Balance and Inspiration.

One World Circus will be streamed live on Sunday May 31 at 2:00 pm eastern daylight time. To access the streaming go to ClickOrlando.com. CAC Founders Dolly Jacobs and Pedro Reis and fifth generation circus artist and Cirque du Soleil coach Miguel Vargas have worked together to select a cast of renowned circus artists that showcase the finest circus artists in various disciplines to represent the passion that the circus arts demonstrate. As with all Circus Arts Conservatory shows, this one will feature innovative artistry, offer heart stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedy, and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of human limitations.

A global cast that has perfected their art form through years of training and performances with some of the world's most prestigious circuses and festivals will perform LIVE from Brazil, Hungary, France, Netherlands, Sarasota, FL, Las Vegas, NV and Salt Lake City, UT. All of the circus artists are donating their performances to present One World Circus. “At The Circus Arts Conservatory, we are proud to be able to showcase amazing international circus artists, streaming them live to homes everywhere,” said Pedro Reis. “This show captures the spirit and humanity of the circus arts, creating a connection between the artists and audiences that will be felt no matter where or how you are watching it. To continue to promote the circus arts and keep the legacy alive in this very different manner is an opportunity that we had to explore and I think people will be exhilarated by the experience.”

To bring this show together, The CAC is using Cisco Webex technology to bring together the artists covering over 22,957 miles across three continents and four countries, using ten engineers and 15 computers to deliver a live performance event from five time zones with up to a nine hour time difference! The result is a show that can be accessed via YouTube to enjoy in the comfort of your home.

Performers featured in the show include:

Joseph Bauer Jr.: Hosting live from the Sailor Circus Arena in Sarasota, FL. The multitalented Bauer will serve as Ringmaster. Bauer, a 15th generation member of one of Switzerland's oldest circus families, has traveled the world to many notable circus venues, as well as performed in numerous TV appearances and competitions.

Duo Transcend: Performing live from Aerobatics Performing Arts in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tyce Nielsen and Mary Ellen Wolfe reached the top 10 on America’s Got Talent in 2018 performing their incredible aerial straps act. They have also been featured in Cirque Du Soleil, MTV’sAmazingness, NBA Halftime shows and ESPN - bringing athleticism, dance and danger to audiences whenever they perform.

Juggling Tango; Emilie and Menno Van Dyke: Performing live from The Luxor Theatre in Rotterdam, Netherlands. A French ballerina and an award-winning tempo juggler from Amsterdam who met between the Eiffel Tower and Champs-Elysées and will dazzle you with the resulting romantic fusion of tango and juggling.

Circo Portugal Globe of Death Riders: Performing live from Brazil. These traditional circus artists from Brazil stun audiences with the Globe of Death. Watch as these daredevils ride motorcycles in horizontal and vertical loops in a spherical cage, narrowly missing each other.

Olga Coronas: Perfoming live from the Sailor Circus Arena in Sarasota, FL. Olga Coronas hails from Rudnii, Kazakhstan. When she was 6 years old she began training in a wide range of circus disciplines at the local Youth Circus in Rudnii, and soon decided that would be her life. She eventually attended the Circus Arts College in Almaty, where she graduated as a circus aerialist after four years of training.

The Kolev Sisters: Performing live from the Budapest State Circus in Budapest, Hungary. Michelle and Nicole Kolev will astonish and amaze you with their energy, power and grace as they perform hand-to-hand acrobatics that leave audiences breathless. They were a fan favorite when they performed with Circus Sarasota in 2019.

David Burlet: Performing live from Cirque Franconi in Paris, France. Plate spinning comic David Burlet is a ninth generation circus artist and a descendent of the great “Franconi family” circus dynasty. David learned to juggle professionally at the age of sixteen and today is a multi-faceted artist who travels the world using his humor and talent to astonish audiences with his plate spinning act.

Deadly Games: Performing live from Las Vegas Gymnastics Rhythmic Academy in Las

Vegas, Nevada. Alfredo is a sixth-generation performer who has studied magic, juggling, and even performed the “Globe of Death” during his career. In the end, he fell in love with the most dangerous of the performing arts: knife-throwing. His partner, Aleksandra, started her career as a dancer but eventually decided to bring her dance up in the air and became an aerialist.

Over 4 years she performed in over 30 countries and 5 continents as a solo aerialist. Together they are Deadly Games, and they are dangerous, thrilling, and they promise to keep you on the edge of your seat!

One World Circus will be streamed live on Sunday May 31 at 2:00 pm eastern daylight time on ClickOrlando.com

About The Circus Arts Conservatory

The Circus Arts Conservatory, Sarasota is home to world-class performances, excellence in training the circus arts, and community based education and Circus Arts in Healthcare outreach programs. The organization was born from decades of circus history and today serves as a legacy to those that have set the standards for international circus artistry and athleticism. The Circus Arts Conservatory is a 501(c)(3) educational non-profit performing arts organization, whose extraordinary mission underscores its commitment to sharing the entertainment, education and enrichment of the circus arts.