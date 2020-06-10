HBO Max pulls ‘Gone with the Wind’ until it can return with ‘historical context’
Movie criticized for its portrayal of slavery, African Americans
HBO Max has pulled "Gone with the Wind" as mass protests against racial injustice sweep the country.
A spokesperson for the streaming service says the movie is a product of its time and depicts racial prejudices commonplace in American society.
"Gone with the Wind" is a love story set during the American Civil War.
The 1939 film is considered a cinematic classic, but it's also criticized for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.
HBO Max says when it does return, there will be a discussion of the movie’s historical context and a denouncement of those racial depictions.
