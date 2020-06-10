82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Entertainment

HBO Max pulls ‘Gone with the Wind’ until it can return with ‘historical context’

Movie criticized for its portrayal of slavery, African Americans

CNN Newsource

Tags: HBO Max, Gone with the Wind, Movies, Entertainment
photo

HBO Max has pulled "Gone with the Wind" as mass protests against racial injustice sweep the country.

A spokesperson for the streaming service says the movie is a product of its time and depicts racial prejudices commonplace in American society.

"Gone with the Wind" is a love story set during the American Civil War.

The 1939 film is considered a cinematic classic, but it's also criticized for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.

HBO Max says when it does return, there will be a discussion of the movie’s historical context and a denouncement of those racial depictions.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.