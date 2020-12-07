Dionne Warwick has been roasting celebrities on Twitter all weekend and it’s the funniest thing to happen this year

We all know the diva of soul music and living legend Dionne Warwick.

She’s responsible for hits like “That’s What Friends Are For” and “I Say A Little Prayer.”

Well, thanks to her excessive tweeting over this past weekend, she’s about to be known as an absolute savage on Twitter, too.

Warwick has always been funny on Twitter, but on Saturday night, she decided to air some of her grievances with the names that some artists chose for themselves. More specifically, she called out Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Warwick first came for Chance The Rapper, questioning why his stage name has “the rapper” in it when it’s pretty obvious by his music that he raps. She then hilariously decided to use a new stage name for herself.

I am now Dionne the Singer. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Honestly, I don’t hate it.

She then came for The Weeknd with a series of hilarious tweets.

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

People on Twitter were cracking up as Warwick dragged Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd, and guess what? Warwick didn’t have time for them, either. Even her son told her to calm it down.

Good luck getting into MY house without a working key. https://t.co/Q8mCVbMs73 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

She said what she said!

Warwick admitted she was just having some fun on Twitter and loves the music that both artists create. Chance The Rapper even tweeted at her, saying he was shocked she even knew who he was.

Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

And in case any haters thought she was being mean-spirited, she clarified that she was just having some fun.

It’s all in good fun. Of course I am just kidding. Those talented young men were good sports & very respectful! Enjoy your Sunday. Stay kind. 🥰 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 6, 2020

So, what is the moral of the story? Clearly, if you have a Twitter account and you aren’t following living legend Dionne Warwick, what are you doing? Click that follow button now, honey!