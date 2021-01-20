‘90s band New Radicals will reunite for Biden’s inauguration, perform ‘You Get What You Give’

Portrait of singer Gregg Alexander, of the alternative rock band the New Radicals, 1999. (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images)

One of the best (yet sadly short-lived) bands to come out of the ‘90s, New Radicals, hasn’t played together in more than 20 years, but the group will reunite for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to play its forever-inspirational and certified ‘90s throwback bop “You Get What You Give.”

The song -- that has become the tune that soon-to-be “second gentleman” Doug Emhoff used to walk onto the stage while campaigning for the election -- will be played by the New Radicals during Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” that will happen on Inauguration Day.

Rolling Stone reports that the song also has a very close tie to Biden.

He wrote in his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad” that “You Get What You Give” became the theme song for his son, Beau, while he was battling brain cancer.

“During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, ‘You Get What You Give’ by the New Radicals,” Biden wrote. “Even though Beau never stopped fighting and his will to live was stronger than most, I think he knew that this day might come. The words to the song are: ‘This whole d--- world can fall apart. You’ll be OK. Follow your heart.’”

The New Radicals haven’t played the song since 1999, shortly after it was originally released.

Frontman Gregg Alexander said in a statement to Rolling Stone that, “If there’s one thing on earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time.

“America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That’s the message of the song … this world is (going to) pull through.”

The New Radicals will close out the virtual parade with “You Get What You Give.”

Other Inauguration Day performances include Lady Gaga singing the national anthem, as well as songs by Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

If you need a refresher on “You Get What You Give” (but c’mon, if you’ve listened to a ‘90s throwback playlist on Spotify, you know it), you can listen below.