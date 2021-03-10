Which is your favorite album from Grammy winners? Weigh in

The 2021 Grammys are on this year, and while it’s exciting to see who wins all the awards, nothing is more exciting than seeing who wins Album of the Year.

Winners have included Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and the Chicks, just to name a few.

But who really had the best of the best album? Or who do you think did? We want you to decide.

Below, we have a bracket of winners from the category from the last 16 years. Artists will go head-to-head, and in the end, only one album will come out as supreme.

You can vote in round one right now, and make sure come back every day to vote in the other rounds. Voting will end just before Sunday, when the Grammys air live.