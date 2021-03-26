Celebrities, fans react to death of ‘Arrested Development’ actress Jessica Walter

Actress Jessica Walter attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

It’s a sad day for fans of the iconic TV show “Arrested Development.”

One of the show’s most beloved actresses, Jessica Walter, died Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Walter played the matriarch of the Bluth family, Lucille Buth, on “Arrested Development,” and she was known for her iconic one-liners, impeccable comedic timing and just being all-around hilarious.

Walter’s career spanned six decades, during which she was known for voicing the character Malory Archer on the animated series “Archer” and winning an Emmy in 1975 for her starring role in the NBC series “Amy Prentiss.”

As soon as the news of her death broke, celebrities and fans flooded social media with tributes to the beloved actress, especially many remembering her iconic role as Lucille Bluth.

Many of her “Arrested Development” costars paid tribute to her.

Tony Hale

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

Alia Shawkat

Henry Winkler

OH NO ...We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row . https://t.co/edVRAPsKRk — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 25, 2021

Will Arnett

Jessica Walter was a deeply talented person

We first met on a pilot in ‘96 and I was instantly blown away

I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years

My thoughts are with her daughter Brooke and grandson Micah today

Farewell Jessica, you’ll be missed — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) March 25, 2021

Portia de Rossi

Jamie Lee Curtis

Aisha Tyler

Jessica Walter was a queen in every way: kind, classy, incredibly talented, generous with love & support. And so insanely funny. She was the brilliant center of our @archerfxx universe. Sweet flight to you, dear Jessica. You were so loved, and we were so lucky to know you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/0fsXh6CwbS — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) March 25, 2021

H. Jon Benjamin

Jessica Walter was an unparalleled talent. So funny. So insanely good in everything she was in. Wonderful to be around. I will miss her. — h. jon benjamin (@HJBenjamin) March 25, 2021

Viola Davis

Natasha Lyonne

Maren Morris

RIP Jessica Walter. One of the funniest lines still ever delivered is:



Michael: Get rid of the Seaward.



Lucille: I’ll leave when I’m good and ready.



😂😭 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 25, 2021

Paul Feig

This is so incredibly sad. I loved Jessica so much. She was so funny and marched to the tune of her own drummer. A true original whom I had the honor of working with several times. So much love to you, Jessica. Rest In Peace. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Sm0tqvE4Os — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 25, 2021

Adam Rippon

I have laughed some of my hardest laughs because of Jessica Walter. 💔 https://t.co/3IjaTxxpbz — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) March 25, 2021

And many fans shared tweets about some of their favorite Jessica Walter moments, most of them remembering her scene-stealing lines from “Arrested Development.”

RIP Jessica Walter. I don't know if any actor ever conveyed more with a wink. Her Lucille Bluth was the best satire of the smug rich ever done. Her voice all transatlantic arrogance, vodka delusion, and charming ignorance. The Motherboy episode alone, my god. A true comic genius. pic.twitter.com/nwMPzfbD6i — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) March 25, 2021

Live every day like you’re Jessica Walter as Lucille Bluth and you’ve just seen Gene Parmesan. pic.twitter.com/PG7foBdnMC — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was the funniest part of the funniest show on television and she made it look easy. Her delivery of "Oh really - did nothing cancel?" and "She tried pesto!" and "Is Rosa alive? No? Ok this is not my day." will make me laugh forever. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 25, 2021

God Mallory Archer was truly the baddest, meanest, funniest woman of them all. Jessica Walter’s line readings were always so A1. It hurts so so much. pic.twitter.com/Av4ZhquxWO — Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) March 25, 2021

every time I think of Jessica Walter's "I'll leave when I'm good and ready" line delivery I die laughing — JP (@jpbrammer) March 25, 2021

Rest In Peace, Jessica Walter. We’ll all have to watch a Star War tonight. pic.twitter.com/BY5y6ESY1W — Duchess of Darksaber Light (@DarksaberLight) March 25, 2021