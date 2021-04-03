15 years later: Orlando Shakes returns to the spotlight at Lake Eola for live performances

ORLANDO, Fla. – After gaining approval to perform at Lake Eola, Orlando Shakes stepped back into the spotlight Wednesday for the first time in 15 years.

Orlando Shakes needed specific approval from the Actor’s Equity Association in order to put on these shows, according to a news release. The group is performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” through April 17 with limited, socially distanced seating.

[TRENDING: Daytona Beach restaurants suffering from staff shortage | Slain Capitol officer identified | FEMA sites switch to J&J vaccine]

Ad

During a news conference Thursday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer celebrated the return of Orlando Shakes and other events making their way back to Lake Eola.

“The city of Orlando partnered with Orlando Shakes and through this collaboration, Orlando Shakes is moving its productions outside where it was originally born, which is the Lake Eola amphitheater,” Dyer said.

Tickets for these performances start at $22 and each show runs for an hour and 40 minutes. The next show Orlando Shakes will perform at Lake Eola will be “Little Shop of Horrors” starting May 5. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Orlando Shakes productions were shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and in August 2020 the theater offered virtual events through the end of 2020. According to a release, Orlando Shakes started at the Orlando-UCF Shakespeare Festival where they performed annually at Lake Eola.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.