Disney World to livestream New Year’s Eve fireworks

If your New Year’s Eve plans don’t include visiting Disney World, you’re in luck.

Disney World announced Thursday it will livestream its special “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks show.

Officials said the broadcast will begin on Friday at 11:48 p.m. bringing viewers the same breathtaking views guests will receive at Magic Kingdom.

The livestream will be featured on the front page of the Disney Parks Blog.

The show will include fireworks above Cinderella Castle accompanied by music from Disney films and other fun tunes from popular attractions, according to its website.

Disney World officials said in the blog, “We have continued to carefully manage our theme park attendance through the Disney Park Pass Reservation system, and that practice continues for the New Year’s Eve holiday. Since so many cannot be here for the display, we hope people worldwide will join us virtually to count down to the start of 2022 with a delightful dose of Disney magic for the entire family.”