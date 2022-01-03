🔒Most “-ed” lists of 2021: The year’s trends in review

Fireworks and drones illuminate the night sky over London as they form a light display as London's normal New Year's Eve fireworks display was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

2021, much like 2020, was a year focused largely on the Internet.

You can probably attribute some of that to the pandemic, and some to the continued advances in technology. Either way, it’s clear most people turn to the internet for everything from ordering food to music to getting information.

So what did people care about most in 2021?

Let’s check it out.

Grubhub’s 2021 Year in Food

Grubhub analyzed orders from more than 32 million diners to find the dishes that rose the most in popularity during 2021. What is your go-to order when getting takeout or delivery?

Spotify’s ‘Most Streamed’ List for 2021

What songs and artists have you been listening to? Check out Spotify’s list of “What the World Streamed Most in 2021.”

Most Searched on Google for 2021

What were people Googling in 2021? Google released its annual “Year in Search” report. Here’s a look at some of the top trending searches.

2021′s Word of the Year

We can all agree-- this word was likely said more or the topic of more conversations this year than any other.

Most Mispronounced Words of 2021

Have you been saying these words wrong all along? From “Dogecoin” to “Omicron,” here’s a look at Babbel’s list of this year’s most mispronounced words.

Do any of these surprise you? What would your choices have been? Let us know below in the comments!