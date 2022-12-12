Janet Jackson to bring rhythm nation to Orlando on upcoming tour stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – In case you were missing her much, Grammy award-winning pop sensation Janet Jackson is back to bring rhythm nation to Central Florida on her upcoming tour.

Jackson will make a stop at Orlando’s Amway Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, as part of her “Together Again” tour with special guest Ludacris.

The music icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will start her 33-city U.S. tour celebrating 50 years in entertainment in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, April 14. This tour marks a quarter of a century since two of her milestone albums—“The Velvet Rope” and “20 Years of Janet”—and will include a combo of classics and new hits.

Tickets for the Amway Center concert will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Friday. Citi card members have access to pre-sale tickets from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. For complete pre-sale details, click here.

Jackson is among of an elite group of artists, alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2, having earned a number-one album for four successive decades.

Ticket prices range from $35.95 to $295.45 and are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit the Amway Center box office or visit the Ticketmaster website.

