77º

BREAKING NEWS

Entertainment

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ coming to Orlando Shakes

Rock opera will be performed from March 24-April 2

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Setting The Stage, Events
Little Radical Theatrics is bringing “Jesus Christ Superstar” to The Lowndes Shakespeare Center from March 24-April 2. (Little Radical Theatrics)

ORLANDO, Fla. – What’s the buzz, you ask?

Little Radical Theatrics, an Orlando theater company, is bringing “Jesus Christ Superstar” to The Lowndes Shakespeare Center.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera will be at the Orlando Shakes’ Mandell Studio Theater from March 24-April 2.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The nonprofit theater company is bringing the ‘70s rock score, including such classics as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane,” back to life through the eyes of Judas.

To purchase tickets, click here. Find more information about Little Rascal Theatrics here.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email