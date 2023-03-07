‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ coming to Orlando Shakes

Little Radical Theatrics is bringing “Jesus Christ Superstar” to The Lowndes Shakespeare Center from March 24-April 2.

ORLANDO, Fla. – What’s the buzz, you ask?

Little Radical Theatrics, an Orlando theater company, is bringing “Jesus Christ Superstar” to The Lowndes Shakespeare Center.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera will be at the Orlando Shakes’ Mandell Studio Theater from March 24-April 2.

The nonprofit theater company is bringing the ‘70s rock score, including such classics as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane,” back to life through the eyes of Judas.

To purchase tickets, click here. Find more information about Little Rascal Theatrics here.

