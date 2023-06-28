Lake County museum to offer meet-and-greet with up-and-coming Latino artist

KRE8, known for his graffiti and tattoo art, will present his latest exhibition “Chiseled by Adversity” at the Lake County Museum of Art.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – One of the biggest up-and-coming Latino artists in the country is coming to Lake County.

Kevin “KRE8″ Vigil, known for his graffiti and tattoo art, will present his latest exhibition “Chiseled by Adversity” beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Lake County Museum of Art.

His new style, dubbed Kre8ism, is brightly colored modern abstract art meets surrealism. In the exhibit, he uses black-and-white imagery to symbolize truth and lies in our world.

“Within this collection, there is a world of Kre8tion. You will see a lifetime of trials and tribulations in which I formulated Kre8ism,” KRE8 said. “It’s the sheer perseverance and dedication that allowed my passion to speak for me. I am abstract in its purest form. I am obscure, and complex at the same time. The mind of a madman is visionary. Seeing what can’t be seen. I will be the light that you need to pull you out of the dark. Because there is no darkness like ignorance.”

Complimentary admission is available to art museum members. Tickets for non-members are $25.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

