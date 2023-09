Do you live in one of Florida’s healthiest counties? Here’s how they rank

The University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute released its 2023 report on the healthiest counties in the country.

The report ranks counties based on factors like physical health, mental health, smoking rates, drug use, number of health providers and poverty levels, among others.

Based on those factors, Florida’s counties ranked as follows for health outcomes.

(Central Florida counties are highlighted in bold)

Healthiest County

Ranking County Avg. Life Expectancy Quality of Life Healthy

Behaviors 1 Collier 86.1 years Top Ten (No. 2) Top Ten (No. 4) 2 St. Johns 81.8 years Top Ten (No. 3) Top Ten (No. 1) 3 Seminole 80.5 years Top Ten (No. 4) Top Ten (No. 5) 4 Monroe 81.5 years Top Ten (No. 1) Above Average 5 Martin 81.8 years Top Ten (No. 5) Top Ten (No. 9) 6 Miami-Dade 81.6 years Above Average Top Ten (No. 2) 7 Orange 80.2 years Above Average Top Ten (No. 8) 8 Osceola 79.3 years Above Average Average 9 Palm Beach 82.2 years Above Average Top Ten (No. 3) 10 Indian River 80.7 years Top Ten (No. 10) Above Average 11 Lee 82.4 years Top Ten (No. 8) Above Average 12 Sarasota 81.5 years Top Ten (No. 6) Top Ten (No. 7) 13 Broward 80.9 years Above Average Top Ten (No. 6) 14 Manatee 81.3 years Top Ten (No. 7) Above Average 15 Hillsborough 79.1 years Above Average Top Ten (No. 10) 16 Okaloosa 77.4 years Top Ten (No. 9) Above Average 17 Pinellas 78.8 years Above Average Above Average 18 Walton 78.4 years Above Average Average 19 Santa Rosa 77.3 years Above Average Above Average 20 Flagler 79.1 years Average Above Average 21 Clay 77.5 years Average Average 22 Lake 78.6 years Average Average 23 St. Lucie 80 years Average Average 24 Leon 78.7 years Average Average 25 Charlotte 80.8 years Average Above Average 26 Sumter 80.2 years Above Average Above Average 27 Wakulla 76.1 years Average Average 28 Brevard 77.4 years Above Average Above Average 29 Polk 78.1 years Average Average 30 Nassau 77.6 years Above Average Above Average 31 Alachua 78.6 years Average Above Average 32 Liberty 75.7 years Average Below Average 33 Pasco 77.4 years Average Average 34 Hardee 79.1 years Average Below Average 35 Franklin 76.7 years Average Below Average 36 DeSoto 80 years Average Below Average 37 Hernando 76.7 years Average Average 38 Gilchrist 77.1 years Average Below Average 39 Calhoun 75.4 years Below Average Below Average 40 Volusia 76.6 years Average Average 41 Lafayette 76.5 years Below Average Below Average 42 Gulf 75 years Above Average Average 43 Hendry 77.7 years Below Average Below Average 44 Bay 76.1 years Average Average 45 Baker 75.5 years Below Average Below Average 46 Duval 75.5 years Average Average 47 Suwannee 75.6 years Below Average Below Average 48 Okeechobee 75.9 years Average Below Average 49 Highlands 77.8 years Average Average 50 Jefferson 76.7 years Below Average Average 51 Escambia 74.5 years Average Average 52 Glades 84.1 years Below Average Below Average 53 Marion 75.6 years Average Average 54 Levy 75.4 years Below Average Below Average 55 Citrus 74.5 years Average Average 56 Taylor 74.3 years Below Average Below Average 57 Columbia 75 years Below Average Average 58 Bradford 75.5 years Below Average Below Average 59 Washington 72.8 years Below Average Below Average 60 Hamilton 75.4 years Below Average Below Average 61 Jackson 73 years Below Average Below Average 62 Holmes 72.5 years Below Average Below Average 63 Dixie 75.2 years Below Average Below Average 64 Gadsden 75.5 years Below Average Below Average 65 Madison 74 years Below Average Below Average 66 Putnam 73.1 years Below Average Below Average 67 Union 67.2 years Below Average Below Average

