4 top food and drink events and deals in Orlando this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Orlando this week. From Poutine Palooza to a rock dinner show, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Poutine Palooza (Part Trois)

You don't need to head north to enjoy all things Canuck. Bring an appetite to this Poutine Palooza—and contribute to Fleet Farming and the cause of urban agriculture. Sample the Canadian staple from local chefs and vote for your favorite. Also, enjoy desserts and sip on beer, wine and cocktails.

When: Sunday, April 14, 3 p.m.

Where: 3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 55 Percent Off Beer Flights at Dead Lizard Brewing Company

Head to Dead Lizard Brewing Company for a deal of up to 55 percent off beer flights and a tour. Bring some friends and try popular microbrews like Trippy Pippy's Red Dred Ale and Purple Skink West Coast IPA.

Where: Dead Lizard Brewing Company, 4507 36th St., Florida Center North

Price: $22 (47 percent discount) - Two Beer Flights With Optional Tour; $37 (55 percent discount)- Four Beer Flights With Optional Tour

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 52 Percent Off Tasting Packages at Orlando Brewing

Bring a date to the Orlando Brewing Company and bond over organic brews. You can score a deal of up to 52 percent off a tasting for two at this spot offering 35 hopped, casked, conditioned and dry-aged beers on tap.

They're made with organic ingredients to meet the standards set by the German Purity Law of 1516, notes the brewery's website.

Where: Orlando Brewing Company, 1301 Atlanta Ave., South Division

Price: $14 (50 percent discount)- Beer Tasting for One; $27 (52 percent discount) - Beer Tasting for Two.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 32 Percent Off Tickets to Orlando Forum Rock Dinner Show

Score tickets to this dinner show while you can. Expect a concert that will rock your world, complete with special effects, glam costumes and songs from icons like Elvis, Diana Ross, Prince and even Lady Gaga.

Feast on a three-course meal featuring a choice of entrees like scallopini of chicken, braised short rib and vegetarian pasta primavera, all prepared by Executive Chef Russell T. Booth.

Where: 6362 International Drive, Florida Center

Price: $44 (32 percent discount) - Dinner and a Show for One Adult; $89 (31 percent discount) - Dinner and Show for Two Adults.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.