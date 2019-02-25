5 best moments from the 2019 Oscars

After months of wondering who was going to take home the big awards, who will perform and who will even host the event, the 2019 Oscars have come and gone with a mix of excitement and disappointment. Not everyone's favorites ended up winning the big awards, but that is what makes the Oscars so exciting -- you never know what is going to happen.

While the awards ceremony lasted over three hours, there were some funny and hilarious moments that made it worth watching. Here are a few of our favorite moments.

1. Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph kicking things off

We all knew going into the ceremony that there wasn't going to be a host, and honestly, it was pretty nice without one! Everything seemed to flow smoothly, and there weren't any awkward moments where the host is trying a little too hard. However, actual angels on Earth Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph presented the night's first big award, so naturally the ladies did what they do best: be really, really funny. Clearly this trio should have hosted the evening, but fingers crossed that next year it will become a reality.

2. Chris Evans helps Regina King up the stage

And who said chivalry isn't dead? Regina King won best supporting actress, and as she began to walk up the stairs of the stage, she got a helpful hand from none other than Captain America himself, aka Chris Evans. The moment happened so naturally that it made everyone swoon for Evans. More of this, please!

3. Melissa McCarthy parodies "The Favourite" with a costume change

Leave it to Melissa McCarthy to get the entire audience giggling. The actress helped present best costume design and changed into a new wardrobe featuring a lot of stuffed animals. If you don't know, McCarthy is poking fun of Queen Anne in the movie "The Favourite." Of course, everyone made sure to express how much they want McCarthy to host the awards show now, too.

4. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow"

We all know "Shallow" was going to win the Oscar best original song, and we all knew that Gaga and Cooper's performance of the song was going to be super emotional, yet here we are still not over the emotional and intimate performance. Did anyone else think they were gonna kiss at the end of the performance?

This performance was stunning. Thanks Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper!!#Oscars pic.twitter.com/qMl0MyfPWX — S. (@agirl_inlondon) February 25, 2019

5. Olivia Colman beats Glenn Close for best actress

We all thought the Oscar for best actress was Glenn Close's award since awards season began, but the Oscars are always full of surprises and this was one of them. Colman, who plays Queen Anne in "The Favourite" ended up winning the Oscar and gave one of the best speeches of the night. Colman's performance was truly incredible in "The Favourite," but many thought that this was finally Close's time for the award. We're super sad for Close but over-the-moon happy for Colman. This is a weird feeling!

What were your favorite moments form the Oscars? Let us know below in the comments.

