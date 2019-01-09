5 new movies and shows you need to watch on Netflix ASAP

Just because the holidays are over and your free time is suddenly gone, that doesn't mean there aren't new movies, TV shows and specials that need to be watched on Netflix.

Here are five new things that you'll definitely want to watch on Netflix.

1.) "Bird Box"

Look, unless you were living under a rock during the holidays, there is no way you haven't heard about the new thriller from Netflix, thanks to the countless memes. Starring Sandra Bullock and a bunch of blindfolds, "Bird Box" has enough twists and turns to compete with any roller coaster. Are the memes better than the actual movie? Yes, but the thrill of the movie is worth it.

2.) "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo"

Are you going into 2019 with the motto "new year, new me"? Then this new docuseries is perfect for you. Marie Kondo is an organizing guru and has the skills and knowledge to turn anyone's garbage lifestyle into pure gold. Kondo simply asks: Do your items bring you joy or not? If no, then it's off to the trash.

3.) "7 Days Out"

Ever wonder how some of the biggest events of the year come together in the final days before they happen? 7 Days Out” takes you behind the scenes of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the Kentucky Derby and a NASA space launch -- just a few events we get a sneak peek of.

4.) "You"

Based on the book of the same name, "You" is about a bookstore owner who falls in love with a customer and becomes obsessed with her. “You” is quickly becoming one of 2019's first buzz-worthy shows, but the funny thing is, the show debuted in the fall of 2018 on Lifetime and had no buzz at all. Once Netflix released the show just after Christmas, it is finally getting the recognition it deserved.

5.) "Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour"

Taylor Swift's last album "Reputation" may not have been a commercial and critical hit like her former albums were, but that doesn't mean that the superstar doesn't know how to put on a good show. Filmed at one of her shows on her last tour, Swift is a dynamic performer and reminds fans just how good she is at making music and performing.

