5 TV shows we wish weren't ending in 2019

The worst part about being in the golden age of television is that these incredible, funny and sometimes suprisingly emotional TV shows have to come to an end, and in 2019, it seems that all of our favorite shows are calling it quits.

Of course, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, as many shows in the past have gone on a little too long, and it can sometimes ruin the legacy the show created. Just look at "Breaking Bad." Fans were so upset when the show announced it was ending after five seasons in 2013, but looking back, "Breaking Bad" never got bad, and it seems that a lot of TV shows are opting out for quality over quantity.

So here are just a few beloved TV shows that are ending in 2019 that we wish weren't ending, but sadly, the time has come.

"Game of Thrones"

The fans of HBO's "Game of Thrones" are some of the most die-hard TV fans out there, so the fact that the epic show is ending is a pretty big blow. Fans are also ready for this final season to start because it went on a year-long hiatus, so it's been a while since we've had any new episodes. There was a general consensus at the end of the last season that the show wasn't as great as it used to be, but we have a feeling the writers have something quite special up their sleeves for these last few episodes.

"Veep"

Another beloved HBO show that is calling it quits is the political satire "Veep" that has been driven by the insanely talented Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Louis-Dreyfus plays egotistical politician Selina Meyer, who starts the series as the first woman Vice President of the United States. Now in its last season, Selina is vying for the White House one final time, and it looks like it's about to be a hilarious ride. Like "Game of Thrones," "Veep" took a year off in between seasons, but only because Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer. Luckily for all of us, the comedic genius is back and so is "Veep."

"The Big Bang Theory"

Despite multiple camera sitcoms becoming a relic in the last decade, "The Big Bang Theory" is an outlier in TV trends. The show has been on for a whopping 12 seasons, and honestly, it's surprising that it's ending -- despite being an insanely popular show still. The show recently made TV history by becoming the longest-running multiple camera sitcom, just beating out "Cheers." It will be sad to see Sheldon and his gang of loveable nerds take their final bow, but all good things must come to an end. Bazinga!

"Orange Is The New Black"

It's hard to believe that "Orange Is The New Black," the show that practically put Netflix-binging on the map, is ending in 2019, too. The show may have started as a comedy with a few dramatic moments peppered in (it is a show about prison, after all), however, "Orange Is The New Black" slowly transformed into a cutthroat drama with high stakes and heartbreaking moments. The show is for sure not what it used to be, but it has brought to light incredibly important conversations like police brutality, systemic racism and how broken the prison system can be. Plus, the number of female representation the show offers is like nothing on TV before. We'll always tip our hats to you, "Orange Is The New Black."

"Broad City"

Fans of the Comedy Central's hit show "Braod City" were utterly shocked when series co-creators and stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer announced that just after five seasons, our favorite 20-something millennials were ready to grow up and move on. The series finale was just a couple weeks ago and the show ended so perfectly that it feels only right that there are only five seasons.

We have a feeling that this won't be the last time we see Jacobson and Glazer on our screens again, though. The comedic duo have teased that a "Broad City" movie could be in the works in the future. Fingers crossed!

