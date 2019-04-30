8 burning questions we have for the next episode of 'Game of Thrones'

*Warning: This post contains major spoilers for episode 3 of season 8 of "Game of Thrones"*

Well, the Battle of Winterfell has come and gone, and it's pretty fair to say that "Game of Thrones" fans can all take a collective sigh of relief.

While we all watched the longest episode of the show ever with an intensified heart rate and sweaty palms, not as many characters died as predicted, and a lot of the scenes were so poorly lit that it was really hard to even see what was going on during a lot of the battle scenes (thanks to Melisandre for all the fire!).

So now that the Night King has been officially destroyed (everyone bow down to Arya Stark), and there is no longer a threat of White Walkers, we can't help but have burning questions about the last three episodes of this final season. Here are just a few questions that all fans are wondering leading up to episode 4.

1.) Is Arya "the Prince that was Promised" since she killed the Night King?

The prophecy that has been eluded to many times throughout the series was thought to have been about Jon Snow or Dany, but since Arya killed the Night King, aka the biggest threat to the realm, it could put her in the running. While Melisandre was incorrect in thinking that Stannis was the Prince, she now believes it to be Jon, and lately, Melisandre has been scoring better, especially with her prophecy on Arya. Earlier in the series, Melisandre told Arya she will kill someone with "brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes." Guess who has blue eyes? That's right, the good old Night King. It seems like it's safe to say that it was just always Arya's destiny to kill the Night King.

2.) So who will Arya kill with green eyes?

There is a wild fan theory on the internet that basically says that Arya has already killed someone with brown eyes (Walder Frey) and blue eyes (the Night King), so she must end up killing someone with green eyes. The theory points out that none other than Cersei has green eyes, someone who has been on Arya's kill list since she created it. How sweet would this revenge be for our beloved Arya?

3.) Speaking of Cersei, what is going on with our wicked queen?

Since Cersei hasn't been in the last two episodes, we have to assume that she's just been chilling in King's Landing (without elephants) with Euron and the Gold Company casually waiting for the apocalypse to happen in the North. Based off the teaser trailer for episode 4, it looks like Cersei has been doing just that. It will be very interesting to see how she reacts to the news that Jon and Dany defeated the White Walkers. At this point, it seems that Cersei is about to do anything to keep the Iron Throne, and as we know from what she's done in the past, she really will do whatever it takes to keep her power.

4.) What is the next step for Jon and Dany?

At the very end of episode 1 of this season, Jon told Dany that he is actually a Targaryen (and most specifically, her nephew) which adds a whole other diminsion to their already complex relationship. Dany isn't given enough time to process the information since they have to head into battle (great timing, Jon), so it's safe to assume that much of episode 4 will be Dany trying to make sense of what is going on. She is very vulnerable right now. She just lost her longest adviser, Ser Jorah, and much of her armies that she brought over with her from Essos have been destroyed during the battle. Jon did bend the knee to Cersei, and it's unlikely he will try to challenge her for the throne, but does that mean the Starks and the rest of the remaining houses in the North are now #TeamDany? Considering Stansa's dislike for Dany, it doesn't seem like that's going to go over so well.

HBO.

5.) What is going on with Sansa and Tyrion?

Sansa and Tyrion were once married, so it's not surprising that the two found some solace in each other when they thought they were meeting death down in the crypts, so it kind of feels like a secret alliance could be forming between them. Sansa probably wants nothing else but to rule the North and see Cersei die, something that Tyrion can also get behind. But will Dany let Sansa rule in the North while she sits on the Iron Throne is a different story. Tyrion's loyalty lies with Dany, but he is also the smartest character on this entire show and is always one step ahead of everyone else, so maybe he will try to convince Dany to allow the North to be its own land? It's going to be great to see how this all plays out.

6.) Did Bran know Arya was going to kill the Night King this entire time?

Arya killed the Night King with one of the objects we know kills White Walkers: Valayrian steel. The dagger that Arya used was given to her by Bran in season 7, after Littlefinger gave it to him. Did Bran know that Arya was going to need the Valayrian steel weapon so she could defeat the Night King? We don't know for certain yet, but knowing Bran and his abilities, we wouldn't put it past him.

7.) Why didn't as many people die as fans had predicted?

Episode 2 really made it seem that we were about to lose every single secondary character during the Battle of Winterfell, but that didn't happen Sunday night. Sure, we saw Ser Jorah, Lyanna Mormont (what a way to go out, right?), Theon Greyjoy, Dolorous Edd, Beric Dondarrion and Melisandre all take one for the team, but man, it really felt like they were all going to be goners. Fans are happy to see fan favorites like Brienne and Tormund didn't bite the dust, but does that mean that something even more sinister will happen to them? Hopefully not. But as Dany can be heard saying in the trailer for the new episode, "We have won the Great War, now we will win the Last War."

HBO.

8.) And finally, is Ghost alive?

Things didn't look for Ghost, the last surviving dire wolf that belonged to the Stark children, as he was running into battle with the Dothraki army. The army was terrifyingly completly wiped out by the Army of the Dead, so we never saw if Ghost made it out alive or not. It seems weird that the show would make a point of showing Ghost running into battle and not show how he dies, so let's just say that maybe Ghost will make a return in a moment in which Jon really needs a helping hand.

What do you think will happen in the next episode? Any predictions that you want to share? Let us know in the comments below.

