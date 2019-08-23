All the TV and movie trailers you might have missed this week

August is the time of the year when there aren't many new TV shows on the air or good movies to see in theaters, but that's all about to change in the next few months, thanks to all the TV and movie trailers that were released this week.

From new and old TV shows to movies that will hit theaters soon, this week had enough trailers to hold us off until fall. Here are a few of the best ones.

"Bombshell"

So, remember when Roger Ailes was accused of sexual harassment at Fox News after a bunch of female employees reported him for years of misconduct? Well, the situation was turned into a movie, and the trailer came out this week.

We get very little dialogue in the trailer, but Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron don't have to say anything to make us realize how tense it all appeared to be. Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson, who came forward with the allegations against Ailes, and no, that's not really Megyn Kelly starring as herself. Theron plays Kelly, and she looks so much like her, you have to do a double take. The film hits theaters Dec. 20.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

First of all, if you've never watched "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Amazon Prime, you need to stop what you're doing and do so. Trust us, you won't regret it.

For those of us who are caught up on the Emmy-winning show, the trailer for season three came out this week and it looks as delightful as the first two seasons. All of our favorite characters are right where we left them, and it seems that Midge is finally going to start touring. The new season comes out Dec. 6.

"The Morning Show"

AppleTV+ really brought the star power for its new TV show. The new streaming service released the trailer for "The Morning Show," and it stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. The series focuses around a popular national morning show and how it deals with the downfall of one of the co-hosts (Carell) dealing with sexual misconduct allegations.

It's a show we're really looking forward to, with a truly stellar cast.

"Last Christmas"

"Game of Thrones" fans have been wondering what kinds of roles Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys, would take once the epic TV show ended, and now we have that answer.

Clarke will star in "Last Christmas," a holiday rom-com that was written by the legendary Emma Thompson. Clarke stars alongside "Crazy Rich Asians" hunk Henry Golding.

Clarke plays a down-on-her-luck girl who works at a Christmas store who gets swept off her feet by Golding, because wouldn't you, too? Will this be a happy-ending rom-con, or will Thompson hit us in the gut with a heartbreaking twist? Oh, and all of this happens while a George Michael soundtrack plays during the film.

Sounds pretty amazing, right?

Anything we missed?

