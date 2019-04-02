All things coming to Netflix in April

Kiernan Shipka. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

It's that time again: Netflix is bringing in some new series and movies for all of our viewing pleasure.

Here is what we can expect to see and when:

April 1

"Across the Line"

"All the President’s Men"

"Bonnie and Clyde (1967)"

"Deliverance"

"Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood"

"Evolution"

"Freddy vs. Jason"

"Friday the 13th (2009)"

"I Am Legend"

"Lakeview Terrace"

"Monster House"

"Obsessed"

"Penelope"

"Pineapple Express"

"Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon," season 2

"P.S. I Love You"

"Snatch"

"Spy Kids"

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D"

"The Bone Collector"

"The Fifth Element"

"The Golden Compass"

"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants"

"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2"

"Ultraman"

"Valkyrie"

April 2

"Kevin Hart: Irresponsible"

April 5

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," season 2

"In the Shadows"

"Legacies," season 1

"Our Planet"

"Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor"

"Spirit Riding Free," season 8

"Tijuana"

"Unicorn Store"

April 9

"Trolls: The Beat Goes On!", season 6

April 10

"New Girl," season 7

"You vs. Wild"

April 11

"Black Summer"

April 12

"A Land Imagined"

"Band Aid"

"Huge in France"

"The Perfect Date"

"The Silence"

"Special"

"Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?"

April 15

"No Good Nick"

"The New Romantic"

April 16

"Super Monsters Furever Friends"

April 19

"A Fortunate Man"

"Brené Brown: The Call to Courage"

"Cuckoo," season 5

"I, Daniel Blake"

"Music Teacher"

Rilakkuma and Kaoru"

"Samantha!," season 2

"Someone Great"

April 20

"Grass is Greener" documentary

April 22

"Pinky Malinky," part 2

"Selection Day," new episodes

April 23

"I Think You Should Leave," with Tim Robinson

April 24

"Bonding"

April 25

"The Hateful Eight"

"The Ugly Truth"

April 26

"The Protector," season 2

"Chambers"

"ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads"

"She-Ra and the Princesses of Power," season 2

"Street Food"

"Yankee"

April 27

"American Honey"

April 29

"Burning"

"The Imitation Game"

April 30

"Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward"

"Baki," part 2

"Ingress: The Animatione"

Are any of your favorites coming this month? If so, tell us below why we should watch!

Graham Media Group 2019