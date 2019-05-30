AMC theaters hosting 8-hour ‘Toy Story' movie marathon

Pixar dropped the first full-length trailer for its upcoming "Toy Story 4" movie March 19, 2019.

“Toy Story 4” is almost here, and AMC theaters is offering an eight-hour “Toy Story” movie marathon just before the release of the highly anticipated fourth movie.

On June 20, you can watch all four "Toy Story" movies at select AMC theaters for $35.

By watching the movie marathon, moviegoers will see “Toy Story 4” and hour earlier than everyone else.

In addition to the movie ticket, moviegoers will get an exclusive Woody pin, a set of collectible character cards and a special concession offer.

The official run time for all four movies is 8 hours and 44 minutes.

