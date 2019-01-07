Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph steal the show with fake proposal at Golden Globes

Remember at last year's Emmy Awards when Glenn Weiss, the Emmy-winning director, took his acceptance speech moment to propose to his girlfriend and the internet went wild, with some calling it the best proposal ever? Well, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph may have trumped that moment.

The two actresses presented at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening and of course had to make the audience laugh just a little bit. After the duo presented the first award they were scheduled to do, Rudolph took the opportunity to tell Poehler how she really feels about her.

"I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry, guys, I just … I have to do this,” said Rudolph, 46, while pretending to tear up and tremble. “Amy, you’re the love of my life. You’ve always been there for me.”

"What are you doing? Oh my God, what are you doing?” said Poehler, playing along with the whole shtick.

Poehler said yes and the two ladies began to nuzzle each other and Twitter went wild.

Tons of people took to Twitter to praise the comedians, and most importantly, asked why the comedians aren't hosting the Oscars.

tell me again why @TheAcademy hasn't asked Maya Rudolph to host the Oscars yet? pic.twitter.com/y4cPIUdBY0 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 7, 2019

I've said it before. I'll say it again. Maya Rudolph should host the Oscars. — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) January 7, 2019

FORCE MAYA RUDOLPH TO HOST THE OSCARS 2K19 — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) January 7, 2019

Let the campaign for Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph to host the #Oscars begin — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) January 7, 2019

.@TheAcademy, are you watching Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler’s bit right now presenting a Golden Globe? It’d be even funnier at the Kodak Theater on February 24th. — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) January 7, 2019

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph just auditioned to host the Oscars. Give them the job. #GoldenGlobes — Brett White (@brettwhite) January 7, 2019

Hey Academy, pay attention!

