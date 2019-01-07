Entertainment

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph steal the show with fake proposal at Golden Globes

Can these two host the Oscars, please?

Remember at last year's Emmy Awards when Glenn Weiss, the Emmy-winning director, took his acceptance speech moment to propose to his girlfriend and the internet went wild, with some calling it the best proposal ever? Well, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph may have trumped that moment. 

The two actresses presented at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening and of course had to make the audience laugh just a little bit. After the duo presented the first award they were scheduled to do, Rudolph took the opportunity to tell Poehler how she really feels about her. 

"I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry, guys, I just … I have to do this,” said Rudolph, 46, while pretending to tear up and tremble. “Amy, you’re the love of my life. You’ve always been there for me.” 

"What are you doing? Oh my God, what are you doing?” said Poehler, playing along with the whole shtick. 

Poehler said yes and the two ladies began to nuzzle each other and Twitter went wild. 

Tons of people took to Twitter to praise the comedians, and most importantly, asked why the comedians aren't hosting the Oscars. 

Hey Academy, pay attention! 

