Amy Schumer has the best-ever response to Instagram troll asking about autism

Comedian Amy Schumer took to Instagram earlier this week to ask if anyone would be interested in seeing a docuseries about her pregnancy and birth.

She was met with a slew of positive comments, although there always has to be that one person online who just goes too far, right?

In this case, it was a commenter who said, “Not really, honestly. I think you’re great, I just feel like it’s self-serving and overdone. I’d like to see a documentary of you discovering your mate is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum.”

Of course, Schumer had to clap back.

Don’t forget: Schumer’s husband, chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer, has high-functioning autism spectrum disorder. Schumer devoted a few minutes of her special earlier this year to the topic.

“Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” Schumer said. “That’s the truth,” she tells the crowd as people respond with a huge round of applause and cheering.

Back to that moment on Instagram.

Schumer wasn’t going to roll past that autism comment.

“(You want to know) how I cope?” she replied. “I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that? I will pay attention and try and provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up, like all parents.”

Well-played!

Schumer and Fischer welcomed the little boy, Gene, in early May.

