Entertainment

Amy Schumer is back next week with new Netflix stand-up special

With a baby on the way, Amy Schumer has a lot to say

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer isn't letting a pregnancy stop her from releasing a new and hilarious Netflix special. 

Schumer's new stand-up special is appropriately called "Growing," but in a new teaser video for the special that Schumer released Tuesday afternoon, she wants to assure fans that now that she's pregnant and a married woman, she's grown up a lot and won't be saying dirty or gross things in her routine.

As far as doing gross things, well, you'll have to watch the video below to see for yourself. 

 

Schumer's new stand-up special "Growing" premieres March 19 on Netflix.  

Graham Media Group 2019