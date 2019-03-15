Amy Schumer is back next week with new Netflix stand-up special

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer isn't letting a pregnancy stop her from releasing a new and hilarious Netflix special.

Schumer's new stand-up special is appropriately called "Growing," but in a new teaser video for the special that Schumer released Tuesday afternoon, she wants to assure fans that now that she's pregnant and a married woman, she's grown up a lot and won't be saying dirty or gross things in her routine.

As far as doing gross things, well, you'll have to watch the video below to see for yourself.

One week from today, March 19, my @netflix special #GROWING comes out! I hope you like this promo if you don’t sorry!!!! @NetflixIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/Dse2tZarpg — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) March 12, 2019

Schumer's new stand-up special "Growing" premieres March 19 on Netflix.

