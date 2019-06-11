'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' is coming back to Nickelodeon for limited series

If you're a child of the '90s and remember watching the spine-tingling Nickelodeon series, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" then get ready, because the show is coming back for a limited series and it promises to be just as scary as the original.

"Are You Afraid of the Dark?" ran from 1992 to 1996 and then again from 1999 to 2000, so it's been years since little Nickelodeon viewers got a taste of the horror-inducing TV show.

The original show followed a group of kids, better known as The Midnight Society, who told scary stories that eventually came to life. According to reports, the new series will follow the same format.

The new iteration will be a three-episode hour-long miniseries where the new Midnight Society tells the story of the terrifying Carnival of Doom, which we have to assume will include scary looking clowns. We're already hiding underneath blankets just thinking about it.

Nickelodeon announced the new cast for the series, which includes a bunch on rising kid actors like Tamara Smart, Jeremy Taylor and Lyliana Wray.

A premiere date hasn't been set but we'll be patiently waiting until we know.

