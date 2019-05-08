Baby Sussex: Here's the last time Archie was top 100 baby name

It's official: Baby Sussex now has a name.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are naming their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.



The couple made the announcement on their Instagram account with a black-and-white photo showing Queen Elizabeth meeting her new grandson.



Archie, the shortened version of Archibald, is an English name meaning "genuine and bold."

If you think the name Archie sounds old school, you're right.



According to the U.S. Social Security Administration, the last time the name Archie was in the top 100 baby names in the U.S. was 1906. The year when the name Archie was most popular was 1907, when 250 babies were given the name.

It hasn't been in the top 1,000 baby names since 1988. The name appeared to start dropping in popularity around the 1950s, according to the Social Security Administation.

Altough Archie fell out of favor in the U.S. decades agao, in the UK the name is rising in popularity.

The name shot up from ranking 80th in 2000 to 20th in 2015, according to the UK Office for National Statistics.



Take your bets to see if it moves up on the popular baby names list next year in the UK and U.S.



The little royal is seventh in line to the British throne. Even though he was born to a prince, Archie won't become a prince unless the queen intervenes.



The rules around granting royal titles were tightened up about a century ago.

