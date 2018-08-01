Theme park staff 'bee-side themselves with grief' after bandit steals bee statue

VALDOSTA, Ga. - A 6 1/2-foot statue of a bee was stolen off of a Wild Adventures's billboard near Lake Park, Georgia, on July 27.

The staff at the theme park is "bee-side themselves with grief," and will reward two gold season passes to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the bee's return.

Known as Dwayne "The Bee" Johnson by the staff, the statue of the insect was initially on the billboard to advertise for the theme park's new attraction, "MEGABUGS!"

In response to the theft, the staff removed the other figure bee, Bee-yonce, from her post on a billboard and placed back with the hive at the park.

“This whole situation really stings,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.

The team at Wild Adventures asks anyone with a tip to call Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at 229-671-2950.

