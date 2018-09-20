What is your favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show?

ORALNDO, Fla. - Super Bowl 53 will get some sugar during halftime.

Maroon 5 will headline the show in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to US Weekly.

The announcement sparked a conversation in the News 6 newsroom about the most memorable Super Bowl halftime performances, so I decided to make a list. Here are the top 3 Super Bowl halftime shows from a millennial's perspective.

3. Justin Timberlake & Janet Jackson

Super Bowl 38

Feb. 1, 2004

Justin Timberlake & Janet Jackson come in at number 3 in what is the most controversial halftime show in Super Bowl history. I was a sophomore in high school and couldn't believe my eyes. JT and Janet sang a duet of "Rock Your Body". The performance featured many suggestive dance moves by the pair and as the song reached the final line, "I'm gonna have you naked by the end of this song," Timberlake lived up to his words. He literally pulled off a part of Jackson's costume, revealing her breast. The rest is history or as many call it, "Nipplegate."

2. Bruno Mars

Super Bowl 48

Feb. 2, 2014

Bruno Mars' performance at Super Bowl 48 took him from a Superstar to a Megastar. He absolutely crushed his drum solo and shocked the world with his dance moves. The Red Hot Chili Peppers also performed but you won't hear a mention of that because Bruno's performance overshadowed everything, including the game that ended in a score of 43-8 with the Seattle Seahawks winning over the Denver Broncos.

1.Beyoncé

Super Bowl 47

Feb. 3, 2013

Queen Bey tops my list with her unforgettable performance one year before Bruno's during Super Bowl 47. She came out to an instrumental version of a song that proved to be prophetic, "Who Run the World." Beyoncé gave her OG fans a treat by bringing out her former co-stars Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams from Destiny's Child.

There are many other great halftime shows. Vote below on which one you think is best, if you don't see your favorite comment below.

You can watch Super Bowl 53 on News 6 on Feb. 3, 2019.

