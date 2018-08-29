Bey ready for Jay-Z, Beyoncé concert at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. - The power couple of a generation, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, will be in Orlando Wednesday playing at the Camping World Stadium. To make sure parking and security aren't among your 99 problems, we've compiled a list of important things to know before you head to the concert.

The parking lot and box office at Camping World Stadium opens at 4 p.m. Concertgoers who need to pick up tickets should expect a line.

Gates to the venue open at 6 p.m., but if you are part of Club Carter, VIP entry opens at 4:45 p.m.

Before the show, a Fan Fest is happening at Tinker Field next to the stadium beginning at 4 p.m.

DJ Khaled and Chloe X Halle are the opening acts. Orlando’s own DJ Nasty will play alongside Miami resident DJ Khaled. Chloe X Halle are expected to start performing at 7:30 p.m. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are expected to begin performing at 8:30 p.m.

Security

There is a long list of items not permitted inside the stadium, including selfie sticks and drones.

Leave the bags at home, but if you bring one it must be smaller than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches.

Parking and transportation

Unless you prepaid for a parking spot, the lot is already completely booked.

Click here to see a map of parking options at Camping World Stadium.

Attendees can also grab a free shuttle beginning at 4:40 p.m. to the venue if they park at any downtown parking lots and are picked up at Church Street and Division Avenue. Here is a map of that route. There are 16 downtown parking garages. The closest to the shuttle pickup and drop-off is next to the Amyway Center. Shuttle buses will run to and from the stadium until one hour after the concert.

Ride-sharing? The drop-off and pickup location is Jones High School, at 801 South Rio Grande Avenue. Stadium officials said guests should walk south on Rio Grande under State Road 408 to Jones High School.

