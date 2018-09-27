Billy Joel will be in Orlando state of mind in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel is coming to Orlando, according to his website.

Joel will return to Orlando’s Amway Center for one night only on Jan. 11, 2019. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m.

“Billy Joel returning to our Amway Center is cause for celebration,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “He’s one of the world’s best known and most beloved artists, whose music resonates with audiences of all ages. We enthusiastically welcome him back to Orlando and anticipate another memorable performance.”

With over 150 million records sold, Joel is one of the best-selling artists of all time, sixth best-selling recording artist and third best-selling solo artist in the U.S and one of the highest-grossing touring artists in the world.

Ticket information

Starting price: $52.50 (prices subject to change). All tickets are reserved.

Where to purchase: Amway Center box office, Ticketmaster retail locations, charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000 or at Ticketmaster.com.

All dates, act(s) and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. All tickets are subject to applicable taxes, service, handling and facility fee charges. For Amway Center box office and ticket information, visit amwaycenter.com (phone purchases are not available through the Amway Center box office). The Amway Center is located at 400 West Church Street and the box office is located on the north side of the Amway Center, near the intersection of Church Street and Hughey Avenue.

