Blondie covered 'Old Town Road' and you have to hear it

Without a doubt, "Old Town Road" is the official song of the summer. The song entered its record-tying 16th week at the top of the Billboard 100 and it's also the biggest hip-hop song of all time, so it's no surprise other artists are covering the insanely popular song.

Jack White gave the song his official seal of approval, Dolly Parton wants to add her own verse, Miley Cyrus performed with Lil Nas X at Glastonbury and now new wave icons Blondie are covering the song on their new tour.

Blondie is currently on a co-headlining tour with Elvis Costello and has been playing the No. 1 song about halfway through their setlist each night on tour. Blondie's cover doesn't sound anything like the original (the band slowed down the song and added a lot more moody guitars), but to hear Debbie Harry sing the lyrics of "Old Town Road" is pretty priceless.

We probably won't get a studio version of the song ever (but how amazing would it be if we did?), so you're just going to have to see Blondie on tour when they come to a city near you to hear this unironic cover.

Click here to watch some fan-shot video of Blondie performing "Old Town Road."

