Brad Pitt runs out of time at city council meeting

Actor speaks in favor of $650 million expansion of art museum

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

LOS ANGELES - Some Hollywood heavy hitters spiced up a city council meeting by lending their voices in support of a redesign of the LA County Museum of Art. 

Brad Pitt and Diane Keaton took turns speaking at a Tuesday night meeting. 

Officials eventually voted in favor of the $650 million expansion, with $117 million coming from taxpayer money. 

Critics, however, say they are worried the museum will be saddled with millions of dollars in bond debt. 

 

