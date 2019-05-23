'BravoCon' is coming to New York City for fans of all things Bravo

Andy Cohen with some of the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Talent Resources).

Money can't buy you class, but it can buy you a ticket to the first-ever BravoCon in New York City.

The addicting cable channel Bravo, aka the house that Andy Cohen built, has a strong and loyal fan base of people who tune in week after week for their dose of any "Real Housewives" franchise, "Vanderpump Rules," "Top Chef" or one of the many other reality TV shows that the network produced.

The channel announced Wednesday that it will give fans something that many have wanted for years: BravoCon.

While comic-cons across the country have been popping up for years to celebrate action and superhero movies, more niche conventions like RuPaul's DragCon, which celebrates drag culture, have been added to the mix. We can now add BravoCon to that list.

BravoCon will take place in New York City from Nov. 15-17, and it will offer up the ultimate Bravo fan experience. Much like regular "cons," there will be panel discussions, live performances (Countess LuAnn and Erika Jayne better perform) and, hopefully, some booths so fans can meet their favorite "Bravolebrities" in person.

In addition to all that fun, Cohen's late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live" will bring the Clubhouse to BravoCon with a live taping of an episode while fans watch in the audience.

The network announced that stars from "The Real Housewives," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," "Married to Medicine," "Vanderpump Rules," "Shahs of Sunset," "Top Chef" and "Project Runway" will all be attendance.

Tickets will go on sale for BravoCon sometime this summer.

Graham Media Group 2019