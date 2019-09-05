Carrie Underwood announces new health and fitness book

Carrie Underwood is sharing her years of health and fitness tips with her fans in a new book she announced called "FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life."

The "Before He Cheats" singer announced the big news Wednesday and said the book will hit shelves in 2020.

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” Underwood said in a statement to PEOPLE. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”

Underwood seems more interested in helping readers find the correct routine for the individual person, and not so much about just following the latest fad diet or health craze.

Beyond giving tips to a healthier life, a news release for the new book says Underwood opens up to readers about the struggles she has faced throughout her life, including the "pressure to look perfect and fit the mold" when she first had a taste of the limelight after "American Idol."

Not only will Underwood have a fitness book at bookstores, she also has her own activewear line of clothing called CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

If you want fitness and health tips from Underwood, you can pre-order the book by clicking or tapping here.

