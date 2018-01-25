Wanna work with Ryan Gosling? Casting call scheduled for 'First Man'

Although that show would only last one season, Gosling has established himself as an award-winning movie actor, with roles in films such as "The Notebook," "Half Nelson," "Blue Valentine," "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "Drive" and "The Big Short."

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Another space movie will film on the Space Coast. Well, some scenes, anyway.

Ryan Gosling's upcoming movie, "First Man," in which he plays Neil Armstrong, will film on location at Kennedy Space Center in mid-February. Valentine's Day, to be exact, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

A casting call for extras has been making the rounds on social media with casting companies reaching out to Central Florida actors. (Note: This casting call is not an audition or a casting call for speaking roles, and those eligible should contact Rose Locke Casting.)

"It's always exciting to have feature films brought to the Space Coast, especially to have

Ryan Gosling, such a big-name actor. It's wonderful for Brevard's Space Coast," said Kelli Turner, owner of Turner Talent. The Melbourne Beach casting agent and talent development coach shared the casting call with her clients.

She's excited about the exposure to the Space Coast for the film industry and hopes this will open doors for more films to be shot here. Because Florida no longer offers incentives for film and television productions, many films about KSC and the Space Coast are shot elsewhere, like Atlanta and California.

"First Man" is based on the book "First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong" by James R. Hansen. "Ant-Man" actor Corey Stoll portrays Buzz Aldrin in the film, with Kyle Chandler ("Bloodline") and Claire Foy ("The Crown") co-starring in the biographical drama, which is directed by Damien Chazelle. Chazelle also wrote and directed the Academy Award-winning films "Whiplash" and "La La Land."

Earlier this month, Catrett Locke Casting and Marinella Hume Casting Orlando posted on Facebook the requirements for the extras, among them, haircuts for men that match the time period and no highlights or fake nails for women. The casting call is open to men and women ages 20 and older with filming on Feb. 14.

Those interested should include three current amateur photos in their email — a headshot, body shot and profile picture — along with age, height, weight and contact info with subject line FLORIDA FIRST MAN to prep@roselockecasting.com.

