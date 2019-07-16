Celebrate moon landing anniversary with this space-themed playlist

Apollo Moon Landing Astronaut Neil Armstrong did something no one had ever done before. On July 20, 1969, he set foot on the moon. Photograph is courtesy of NASA History Office and the NASA JSC Media Services Center.

Can you believe it's been 50 years since Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin were the first people to walk on the moon?

On July 16, 1969, the world watched in awe as the Apollo 11 mission launched - and then landed on the moon four days later, changing the course of history forever.

A lot of people alive today weren't even born to witness the landing, but those who did see it remember just how incredible that moment really was.

This huge milestone only comes around so very often, so why not celebrate the big day with a playlist full of songs about space travel?

From Neil Young singing about a "Harvest Moon" to R.E.M. singing about a man on the moon, this playlist will take you to another galaxy and back with song after song.

All you've got to do is put this playlist on shuffle and fly yourself to the moon.

