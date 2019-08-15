Celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary with this playlist

Fifty years ago, hundreds of thousands of people descended to a farm in Bethel, New York, for Woodstock, a music festival that promised "Three days of Peace and Music."

Not only were there three days of peace and music, Woodstock became a phenomenon that changed the landscape of culture forever.

The festival was headlined by acts that defined the generation: Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, Jefferson Airplane and so many more. Today, these artists are revered and legendary, but in 1969, they were hip, modern and political during a time of cultural turmoil.

There have been a few attempts to try and recreate the magic of Woodstock (RIP Woodstock 50), and today's modern music festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza model the spirit and sense of community that Woodstock had so many years ago.

Many people are flocking to Bethel this weekend to celebrate Woodstock's big birthday, but if you can't make it up to the farm, we made a playlist of songs from the artists who were there. We've added songs that you would have heard at the festival like The Who's "Pinball Wizard" and Janis Joplin's "Piece of My Heart," as well as other well-known songs by the artists.

Have fun rocking out this weekend!

