Celebrities pay tribute to Luke Perry

Luke Perry, who played the iconic Dylan McKay on the television show "Beverly Hills: 90210" has died. 

Perry, 52, died Monday afternoon after suffering a major stroke last week, according to reports. 

Perry had been starring on the hit show "Riverdale" on the CW. 

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Many celebrities tweeted out their love for Perry and sending prayers to his family. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

