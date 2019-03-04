Celebrities pay tribute to Luke Perry

Luke Perry, who played the iconic Dylan McKay on the television show "Beverly Hills: 90210" has died.

Perry, 52, died Monday afternoon after suffering a major stroke last week, according to reports.

Perry had been starring on the hit show "Riverdale" on the CW.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Many celebrities tweeted out their love for Perry and sending prayers to his family. Here are a few.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry .. big love to his friends and family ❤️😔🙏🏼tragic — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was an absolute sweetheart. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 4, 2019

When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family. — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019

Dylan. 💔💔💔 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 4, 2019

What a terrible tragedy about Luke Perry. He was such an icon in our childhoods and seemed like such a kind person. Life is so precious....#RIP Hopefully he is in his convertible @Porsche in heaven, cruising in the breeze... — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 4, 2019

I’m stunned.



Such a lovely guy. With a wonderful sense of humor about fame and the pitfalls of Showbiz. This is just awful. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/MtIviZC8uv — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019

Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019

L.P.



you

made every

situation better,

my man.



your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb.



R.I.P good sir.



i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years.



©️



❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019

I don’t understand how he’s gone.



His soul always shined so bright. His smile. His talent. His kindness. He was always the coolest person in the room.



Rest with the angels, sweet Luke. I will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/17AzJD491m — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 4, 2019

