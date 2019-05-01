Chrissy Teigen, David Chang getting their own cooking show on Hulu

Fans of Chrissy Teigen's two wonderful cookbooks rejoice: the model-turned-cooking star is getting her own food show on Hulu, alongside David Chang, the man behind the popular Momofuku restaurant company.

Chang's Majordomo Media, Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions and Vox Media Studios have begun a multiyear partnership to develop and produce a variety of original food-related shows for Hulu, according to a news release.

Teigen and Chang's show will be called "Family Style," which will have "an emphasis on how food fosters familial and social connections." Given how delicious Teigen's cooking is and how Chang's Momofuku restaurants have grown over the last few years, this show sounds like they will be serving up some incredible dishes.

If you've never checked out Teigen's cookbooks, do yourself a favor and look it up. Her first, appropriately titled "Cravings," is full of recipes that are quick, easy and full of flavor. The book was so popular that she released another one last year, called "Cravings: Hungry For More." The second book is full of flavorful dishes like the ones in her first book, but she also explores her Thai heritage, with recipes that she learned from her mother. Fingers crossed that Teigen's mother will make apperances on the new show, just like she does in Teigen's cookbooks.

Chang is also the perfect partner for the show, as he has hosted his own show on Netflix called "Ugly Delicious."

We're not sure when we can expect Teigen and Chang's new show, or any of the other original cooking programs for Hulu, but we do know our stomachs will be ready when it premieres.

