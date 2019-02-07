Circus with spooky twist stops in Central Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Central Florida, get ready for some paranormal activity.

This week, the Paranormal Cirque set up its tent in Daytona Beach where performers will thrill and excite their audiences with magic and acrobatic stunts. The the first performance is Thursday night.



"(The show) has a morbid sense of humor, dark sense of humor. We do things that are a little extreme," performer Delila Santos said.

This isn't a typical circus. Under a tent with a black-and-red top, illusionists, acrobats and mysterious characters dress up and give a wicked performance to get audience members' heart racing.



The one-of-a-kind show is for adults only. Anyone under 18 will need to have a parent or guardian over 21 years old accompany them.

Santos said it's pretty common to hear yells from the crowd.

"We're getting the response we're looking for -- a little bit of terror and a little bit of laughter," Santos said.



The show is a fusion of circus, illusion, theatre and cabaret as performers lure the audience into the world of Paranormal Cirque.

The production started in Italy and premiered last year in Florida.



"I really love the magic," Santos said. "I love watching people's faces as they try to figure out how things are done."

Performer Olivia Mattice dresses up as Maleficent and is also one of the magician's assistants.



"Most people come here expecting animals or fire-breathing, typical circus stuff," Mattice said.



The cirque show is an immersive experience. Guests shouldn't be surprised if the performers get up close and personal for a good scare.



"One of the things that's really significant with the show is that it's very interactive," Mattice said.



The production features six men on a horizontal pole and the jaw-dropping wheel of death.



Rodrigo Fernandez will do stunts on the infamous wheel, using a jump rope at 30 feet above ground with no security net underneath.



"Expect to see a different show, like you've never seen before," Fernandez said.



Performers also do dangerous stunts on aerial silks and a magician performs a disappearing act.



Also, for $5, guests can be part of the paranormal activity. A face painting station will be set up at the show with a makeup artist who can create requested designs in about five minutes.



Opening night of the Paranormal Cirque is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club. The last performance is Sunday at 8:30 p.m. For tickets and information, click here.



Paranormal Cirque will also visit St. Augustine, Orange Park, Tallahassee and Panama City Beach.

