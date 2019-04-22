Coachella messed up Lizzo's music, so she performed a cappella

First of all, if you don't know of actual angel on Earth and your next favorite singer Lizzo, please download and stream her new album, "Cuz I Love You." You won't regret it.

Second of all, Lizzo played her very first Coachella this year, and many music blogs ranked her weekend 1 set as one of the best of the weekend, so many fans at this past weekend's performance were more than excited to see Lizzo do her thing.

While she was performing her latest single from the album, called "Juice," Variety reports that the backing track of "Juice" went out during her performance. Lizzo, a queen of rolling with the punches, acted like a true pro and sang the rest of the song a cappella with her adoring fans.

Watch Lizzo command the crowd with a flute after ANOTHER #Coachella screw up at her show, “If they ain’t gonna get the music right, I’m gonna get the music right... That’s why I got my music major.” Full story here: https://t.co/XNY9624lhU pic.twitter.com/4Q0HIIAVOM — Variety (@Variety) April 22, 2019

As you can see, Lizzo is playing her flute during the song (oh yeah, she's a professional flutist, too), notices the music cut out and then finishes the song anyway with help from the crowd.

Lizzo's music is incredibly joyful, full of messages of self-love and independence, so it's wonderful to see the talented singer and rapper shine so bright at the music festival.

