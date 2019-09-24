Con of Thrones coming to Orlando in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. - The largest convention for fans of "Game of Thrones, A Song of Ice and Fire," and the epic worlds of fantasy author George R. R. Martin will take place in Orlando in 2020.
Organizers will hold the event at the Orange County Convention Center on July 17-19, 2020.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.
There are three different packages from which fans can choose.
Valyrian Pass - $349
Includes:
- Priority line for autograph and photograph experiences
- Guaranteed premium seating for MainStage events
- Exclusive Q&A with special guests
- $30 autograph/photograph voucher
- Tote bag with exclusive Valyrian merch
- Exclusive Marketplace preview
General Pass - $139
Includes:
- Access to all general programming
- Access to the Con of Thrones Marketplace
- Access to purchase autographs and photographs with special guests
Day Pass - $49
Includes:
- All general programming for the day of your pass
- Access to the Con of Thrones Marketplace for the day of your pass
- Access to purchase autographs and photographs with special guests for the day of your pass
This marks the fourth year of the convention. Last year's event was held in Nashville, Tennessee.
For more information about the convention or to purchase tickets, click here.
