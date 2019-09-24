Con of Thrones coming to Orlando in 2020

Con of Thrones comes to Orlando July 2020.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The largest convention for fans of "Game of Thrones, A Song of Ice and Fire," and the epic worlds of fantasy author George R. R. Martin will take place in Orlando in 2020.

Organizers will hold the event at the Orange County Convention Center on July 17-19, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.

There are three different packages from which fans can choose.

Valyrian Pass - $349

Includes:

Priority line for autograph and photograph experiences

Guaranteed premium seating for MainStage events

events Exclusive Q&A with special guests

$30 autograph/photograph voucher

Tote bag with exclusive Valyrian merch

Exclusive Marketplace preview

General Pass - $139

Includes:

Access to all general programming

Access to the Con of Thrones Marketplace

Access to purchase autographs and photographs with special guests

Day Pass - $49

Includes:

All general programming for the day of your pass

Access to the Con of Thrones Marketplace for the day of your pass

Access to purchase autographs and photographs with special guests for the day of your pass

This marks the fourth year of the convention. Last year's event was held in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information about the convention or to purchase tickets, click here.

