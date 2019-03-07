'Cruel Intentions' is coming back to theaters for 20th anniversary

Selma Blair, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar attend 'The Unauthorized Musical Parody Of Cruel Intentions' at Rockwell Table & Stage on May 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)

Everyone's favorite cult classic from the late '90s, "Cruel Intentions," is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year (feel old yet?) with a special surprise for people. The movie is heading back to theaters for one week only so fans can relive the craziness that is "Cruel Intentions."

Sony Pictures released a new and extended trailer of the movie with the announcement that is it returning to theaters for a week starting March 22.

In case you forgot just how over-the-top and dramatic "Cruel Intentions" is, let us give you a little refresher. The film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe as wild and mischievous step-siblings who are trying to corrupt the innocent and angelic Annette, played by Reese Witherspoon. Phillippe's Sebastian ends up falling in love with Annette (who else remembers that pool scene?), but of course, there is some lying and cheating involved for good measure.

The film never really got great reviews, but audiences loved the drama of it all, earning it $75 million in U.S. box office sales alone.

Since its debut, "Cruel Intentions" went on to be a cult classic with a devoted fan base all over the world. Some fans even loved the movie so much that they turned it into a mildly succesful off-Braodway musical full of songs from the '90s.

To find out if a movie theater near you will be playing "Cruel Intentions," click here.

