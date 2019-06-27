Dance competition raising money for safe housing for Transgender community

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sweet Dreams: Dancing for TRANSitional Housing is Orlando's premiere event that will dance its way straight into your heart.

Bliss Cares is hosting a dancing competition event on July 13 to raise critically needed funds to help the transgender community. Many individuals in the transgender community have an urgent need for a safe night's sleep in a secure environment and this event is designed to help them rest peacefully in that space.

This exciting fast-paced event will pair 11 amateur dancers with professional dancers from the Central Florida community, including News 6 investigator Louis Bolden. Dancers will compete for bragging rights and trophies. The funds raised from this event will be used to ensure a safe night sleep for members of the transgender community who are in need.

The event is hosted by Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell and Moira and features celebrity judges and dancers. It's expected to be a night of entertainment like no other.

When: July 13, 2019, 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Orlando

Presented by: Bliss Cares

Why: Because every night, some transgender individuals sleep on the street or in an unsafe, life-threatening environment. Everyone deserves to feel safe when they sleep and to have sweet dreams.

Ticket information and voting: To purchase tickets or to vote for your favorite dancer, click here.

VIP & general admission tickets are available. The VIP reception is sponsored by The Hammered Lamb bar and restaurant and includes an exclusive reception at 6 p.m. before the main event. General admission begins at 7:30 p.m. All tickets include dinner. Please make your dinner selection with ticket your purchase.



