Days after engagement, Jose Canseco accuses A-Rod of cheating on J-Lo

It's only been a couple days since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement and there's already trouble in paradise for one of Hollywood's A-list couples.

Former baseball player Jose Canseco took to Twitter Sunday evening to spill some tea on Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship, with absolutely no evidence to back the claims.

"Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez," Canseco tweeted, "little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is."

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Canseco went on to tweet that he was with his ex-wife a few months ago when Rodriguez called her on the phone. Canseco was married to his then-wife in 1996 and divorced three years later.

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Canseco then called Rodriguez a "piece of s---" for not being truthful with Lopez, which was then followed up with another odd tweet from Canseco challenging Rodriguez to a "boxing match or MMA fight" and finally one last tweet from Canesco saying he will take a polygraph test to prove his wild accusations.

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

And to top off the entire string of bizarre tweets, Canseco tweeted directly to Lopez with his phone number, in case she "wants the truth."

@JLo if you want the truth about Alex Rodriguez call me 702-374-3735 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

This wasn't the first time Canseco has accused Rodriguez of having an affair with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. Back in 2008, Canseco was telling reports he was "pretty sure" Rodriguez had an affair with his ex-wife, and alleged in his book "Vindicated" that Rodriguez would call and message his ex-wife all the time.

Oh, and a few months ago, Canseco went on a Twitter rant claiming that aliens can teach us to time travel if we just "change our body composition," so maybe take these accusations against Rodriguez with a grain of salt?

Neither Lopez or Rodriguez have commented on the accusations, but they do seem to be loving their engagement bliss. Rodriguez posted some more snapshots from his trip to the Bahamas with Lopez on his Instagram story Sunday evening.

The couple announced their engagement over the weekend, each sharing the same photo of Lopez's ring (and the giant rock sitting on top of it) that reportedly cost $1 million.

Graham Media Group 2019