Deals to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2018

Celebrate Mexico's 1862 victory over France with these Orlando area events, offering a variety of drink and food specials.

Hunger Street Tacos block party

The Winter Park taco stand is throwing its annual block party from 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. Hunger Street promised a special menu, as well as traditional offerings.

Click here for more information.

More Entertainment Headlines

Wall St. Plaza block party

Celebrate Mexico’s victory over France with free margaritas in downtown Orlando at Wall St. Plaza Friday starting at 4 p.m. and into Saturday. Find more information here.

Drink specials, live music at Adobe Gila’s

Joe V will perform from 1 to 4 p.m. at Adobe Gila's at Pointe Orlando on International Drive. The Mexican eatery is offering $5 taco dinners, $3 Dos XX Lager and Amber, $4 Cuervo Especial Margaritas, $2 Cuervo shots and $5 pins of Goose Island IPA or Kona Longboards.

Chuy's in Winter Park

Chuy’s Mexican Food in Winter Park on South Orlando Avenue has been counting down the days until its celebration. The restaurant is offering specials starting Friday with Corona and an all-day drink special on Saturday. Check Chuy's Facebook page for details.

Cinco De Mayo and Kentucky Derby

Saturday isn’t just Cinco de Mayo, it’s the day of the Kentucky Derby, too. Wear your best Derby hat and win a $50 bar tab at the Hammered Lamb on N. Orange Avenue. Yes, sombreros count, and there will be mint juleps. Click here for more information.

Don't drink and drive!

Those out celebrating can take advantage of the Tow and Go program, a partnership between AAA and Budweiser. From Friday to Sunday, anyone in need of safe transport home can call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO (286-9246).

Did we miss your event? Email web@wkmg.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.