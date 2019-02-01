'Despacito' singer Luis Fonsi returns with new album

It wasn't so long ago that the danceworthy, booty-shaking show song "Despacito" came out of nowhere and became the song of the summer -- and now, the song's singer, Luis Fonsi, is debuting a new album Friday.

"Despacito," which also features the vocal stylings of Justin Bieber, is an infectious song, and the chorus always gets stuck in your head when you listen, even if it is in a different language.

Luckily for us, Fonsi already released a new single a couple weeks ago from his new album. The song is called "Sola," and it has a wonderful melody. It sounds like Santana is playing the guitar on the track, and Fonsi's vocals are stellar. The song doesn't have the star power that "Despacito" has, but we have a feeling another song from the album will be just as catchy. You can watch the music video for the song below.

Recently, Fonsi appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon and played a game with the host where they changed the lyrics to "Despacito" to see if the song was still catchy. We have a feeling you won't be able to stop from laughing when you watch the clip.

Who knew that "flaming hot Cheeto" rhymed so well with "Despacito?"

