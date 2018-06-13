Disney releases teaser trailer for remake of 'Dumbo'

1941: "Dumbo," the fourth animated Disney movie, premieres in theaters. The movie proved to be the most financially successful Disney film of the 1940s, earning $1.6 million during its original run compared to its $950,000 production cost.…

LOS ANGELES - Disney has released its first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's remake of the classic "Dumbo."

The live-action film stars Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Alan Arkin, Eva Green and Michael Keaton.

Originally released in 1941, "Dumbo" is the story of an elephant with big ears who can fly.

The trailer features clips of Dumbo taking flight and Norwegian pop star Aurora singing "Baby Mine."

"Dumbo" is due in theaters in March.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.