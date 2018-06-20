Disney ups Twenty-First Century Fox bid to more than $70 billion

NEW YORK - Disney is making a $70.3 billion counterbid for Fox's entertainment businesses following Comcast's $65 billion offer for the company.
The battle for Twenty-First Century Fox reflects a new imperative among entertainment and telecommunications firms. They are amassing ever more programming to better compete with technology companies such as Amazon and Netflix for viewers' attention -- and dollars.
More Entertainment Headlines
The deal would include Fox film and TV studios, some cable networks and international assets, but not Fox News Channel or the Fox television network. AT&T just bought Time Warner for $81 billion, after a federal judge rejected the government's antitrust concerns.
Disney had made a $52.5 billion all-stock offer in December. It's now offering $38 per Twenty-First Century Fox share, up from $28 per share.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.